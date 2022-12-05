ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 46,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,257,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.