Prom Price Hits $4.45 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00025854 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $81.22 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,213.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00243476 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.42700628 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,882,976.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

