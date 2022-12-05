Prana Capital Management LP Takes $983,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,326,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $140,325,000 after buying an additional 210,715 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 821,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after buying an additional 148,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 29.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $142.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

