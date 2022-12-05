Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $213,000.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.65.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

