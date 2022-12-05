Prana Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,886 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $169.10 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.08.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

