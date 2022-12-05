Prana Capital Management LP Has $49.27 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 614,740 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 3.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $49,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

