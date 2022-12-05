Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Populous has a market cap of $3.47 million and $173,206.44 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872686 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00503012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.80 or 0.30330435 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.