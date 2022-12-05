Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $92.11 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17355937 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,553,275.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

