Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 747,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Hello Group comprises 1.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.47% of Hello Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 40,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,615. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

