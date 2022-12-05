Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.86 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,110,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 775,121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 491,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $32.70. 116,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

