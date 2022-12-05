Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 344,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $113,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $45.05. 96,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,396. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.