Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 344,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $113,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $45.05. 96,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,396. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
