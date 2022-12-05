Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 4.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

