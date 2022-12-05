Point72 Europe London LLP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,453 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.91% of Eneti worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Eneti Trading Down 0.2 %

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Shares of NETI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $375.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

