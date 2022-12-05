Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,767. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

