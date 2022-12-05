Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 742,850 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 984.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $72,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. XN LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $63,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.34.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.