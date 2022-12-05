Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Palo Alto Networks worth $109,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

