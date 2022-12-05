Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 13,372 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Hershey worth $62,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Hershey stock opened at $234.73 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $177.74 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

