Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.74 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $70.74 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

