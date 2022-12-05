PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.64 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $62.64 million and $6.65 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

