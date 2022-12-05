PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $793,670.36 and $37,125.43 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,199,193 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 724,168,028.73617 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.15378342 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $77,738.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

