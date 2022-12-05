Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Plains GP stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

