Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.96 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Insider Activity

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.