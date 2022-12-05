Piper Sandler Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.53.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $130.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.