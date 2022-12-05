Piper Sandler Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

ASAN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

