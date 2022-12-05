Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

