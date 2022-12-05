Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 296,963 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

