Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $56,285,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $13,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.