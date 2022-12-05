Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $56,285,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $13,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

