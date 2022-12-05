Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth approximately $29,593,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 168,244 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.