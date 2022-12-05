Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of TLK stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
