Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.55) price target on the stock.

PNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 880 ($10.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.17).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Price Performance

LON PNN traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 958 ($11.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,521. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,240.00. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($8.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,223 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.60.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennon Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 770.60%.

In related news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($108.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,838.09).

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.