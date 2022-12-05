PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,389 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $54.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,438,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock worth $613,266. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PC Connection by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

