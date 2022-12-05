Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.