Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.92.

PANW opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

