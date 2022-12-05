PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

