PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.