Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 8381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
A number of research analysts have commented on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
