Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Holdings Cut by Ford Foundation

Ford Foundation decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 0.3% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 89,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,634. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

