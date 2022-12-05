Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Holdings Decreased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Otter Tail accounts for approximately 2.9% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.87 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.