Osmosis Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00005743 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $274.90 million and $6.76 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.19 or 0.05915132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00501220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.53 or 0.30222439 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.