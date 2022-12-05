Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. 77,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,395. The company has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

