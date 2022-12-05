Options Solutions LLC Invests $787,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Eagle Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Options Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Options Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120,501 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

EGBN stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

