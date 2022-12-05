Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.
AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.04.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AVGO traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $537.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,824. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $217.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average of $506.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
