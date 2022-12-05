Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.04.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $537.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,824. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $217.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average of $506.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

