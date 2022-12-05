Oppenheimer Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.59.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

