One01 Capital LP Makes New $10.34 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 5.4% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $73.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

