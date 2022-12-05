ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $72.84 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.