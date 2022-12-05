Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.52

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $23.81. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 13 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 619,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

