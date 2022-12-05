Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock remained flat at $13.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,839. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

