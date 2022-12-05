Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. 62,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
