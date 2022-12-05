Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. 62,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.