Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.