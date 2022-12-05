Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Down 0.0 %

Nutanix stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.