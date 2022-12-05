Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.
Nutanix Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
